Five-year ban for disqualified driver who was caught driving Mercedes at 104mph

Lowton was caught driving at 104mph on the M54 whilst disqualified. Photo: Google

A police officer caught Craig Lowton, of Old Wharf in Malinslee, Telford, driving a Mercedes C220 at 104mph at Junction 2 of the M54 on July 19 last year.

They then found that the 38-year-old was driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

At Cannock Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, the 38-year-old admitted speeding, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Lowton was given a five-year disqualification and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.