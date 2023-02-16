Notification Settings

Police in south Shropshire pounce on car in crackdown on vehicle insurance, tax and MoT offences

By David Tooley

Police are looking to take away vehicles from drivers who don't have the correct paperwork.

Picture: Police
The police team covering Cleobury Mortimer and Highley have been looking for rogue motors and pounced recently to put one on the back of a truck and take it away.

PCSO Jacqueline Fletcher, of the local policing team covering Cleobury and Highley, said: "Cleobury and Highley's Safer Neighbourhood Team have been proactively looking out for uninsured, un-taxed and vehicles with expired MOT.

"With the assistance of local residents which have managed to seize a vehicle from the Highley area."

And the officers are looking for information on more vehicles that do not comply with the regulations.

People with information about vehicles which are not complying with the correct regulations should let police know by using the ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

David Tooley

By David Tooley

