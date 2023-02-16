Notification Settings

Four arrested on suspicion of hunting with dogs near Market Drayton

By Megan Jones

Police tackling rural crime have appealed for assistance after four men were arrested near Market Drayton on suspicion of illegally hunting.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of hunting with dogs
The four were arrested on Saturday, on suspicion of hunting with dogs.

Eight dogs, two ferrets and two vehicles were also seized by officers after they received reports of people trespassing on private land.

Local rural crime officer, PC Jonathan Lightfoot, said: “We are appealing for people who live in our rural communities to be on the lookout for people hare coursing or using dogs to hunt for hares.

"We are getting more and more reports of these incidents happening.

“If you see groups of people running lurcher type dogs on private land, vehicles being driven over land or vehicles being abandoned in fields please report it on 999 if it is happening there and then or 101 if reporting it the next day.

“The people committing these offences are often linked to other criminal behaviour, so we need to be made aware of these incidents."

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

