Four arrested on suspicion of hunting with dogs near Market Drayton

Four men were arrested on suspicion of hunting with dogs

The four were arrested on Saturday, on suspicion of hunting with dogs.

Eight dogs, two ferrets and two vehicles were also seized by officers after they received reports of people trespassing on private land.

Local rural crime officer, PC Jonathan Lightfoot, said: “We are appealing for people who live in our rural communities to be on the lookout for people hare coursing or using dogs to hunt for hares.

"We are getting more and more reports of these incidents happening.

“If you see groups of people running lurcher type dogs on private land, vehicles being driven over land or vehicles being abandoned in fields please report it on 999 if it is happening there and then or 101 if reporting it the next day.