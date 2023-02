Telford Magistrates Court stock

Jack Conlin, of Dallamoor, in Hollinswood, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm during an incident at 2.15am on September 25, 2021.

Mr Conlin appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he denied attacking William Falshaw.

Three magistrates lead by Dr Louise Bouic accepted that they had jurisdiction for the matter and Mr Conlin opted for trial in the magistrates court.