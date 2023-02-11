Notification Settings

Works vehicles targeted by night-time thieves in Oswestry

By David TooleyOswestry

Works vehicles have been targeted by thieves looking to steal power tools in Oswestry, police have warned.

Oswestry Police Station

Officers in the local policing team say a number of works vehicles have been targeted in the last week in the Oswestry central area and they want to put people on alert.

PCSO Andy Neeves, of the Oswestry Central local policing team, said: "The last week has seen a number of works vehicle being targeted by criminals in the Oswestry Central area. Power tools were the target."

He advised owners to be extra vigilant and to be aware that insurance companies might not pay out for tools left in vehicles overnight

PCSO Neeves said: "Use additional locks where possible, park in well lit areas, security mark your belongings, have dash cams fitted with motion detection to try and help identify offenders, and the use of CCTV.

"Remember that a lot of insurance companies won't pay out for items left inside work vehicles at night unless stated in the policy, so please remove what you can where possible. Keep valuables out of sight."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

