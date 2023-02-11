Oswestry Police Station

Officers in the local policing team say a number of works vehicles have been targeted in the last week in the Oswestry central area and they want to put people on alert.

PCSO Andy Neeves, of the Oswestry Central local policing team, said: "The last week has seen a number of works vehicle being targeted by criminals in the Oswestry Central area. Power tools were the target."

He advised owners to be extra vigilant and to be aware that insurance companies might not pay out for tools left in vehicles overnight

PCSO Neeves said: "Use additional locks where possible, park in well lit areas, security mark your belongings, have dash cams fitted with motion detection to try and help identify offenders, and the use of CCTV.