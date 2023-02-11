Fine and points for BMW driver who crashed in Asda car park in Telford

Asda in St Georges Road, Donnington, Telford. Picture: Google

Timothy Wolverson, aged 54, crashed a BMW 5 Series in the car park at Asda in St Georges Road, Donnington, Telford on May 28 last year.

Wolverson, of Wicket Close, St Georges, Telford, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.