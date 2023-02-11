Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fine and points for BMW driver who crashed in Asda car park in Telford

By Nick HumphreysDonningtonCrimePublished:

A driver who crashed a BMW in a supermarket car park and failed to report it has been fined £117.

Asda in St Georges Road, Donnington, Telford. Picture: Google
Asda in St Georges Road, Donnington, Telford. Picture: Google

Timothy Wolverson, aged 54, crashed a BMW 5 Series in the car park at Asda in St Georges Road, Donnington, Telford on May 28 last year.

Wolverson, of Wicket Close, St Georges, Telford, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

He was fined £117 for failing to stop and £58 for driving without due care and attention. Magistrates also ordered for Wolverson's driving licence to be endorsed with five penalty points.

Crime
News
Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News