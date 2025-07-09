Alcohol crime down by 10 per cent, says West Mercia's police commissioner

John Campion said West Mercia's combatting drugs partnership had helped cut drink-related crime, and was making a real difference to people's lives.

Mr Campion said the force's work with other agencies was helping to cut crime by reducing substance abuse.

He said there had also been an increase in the number of people continuing treatment after release from custody or hospital , reducing the risk of reoffending.

He added that people struggling with alcohol dependency were also receiving faster, more effective support across the force area.

"Tackling the root causes of crime is beneficial not only for those receiving the treatment and support, but for local communities too," he said.

Speaking during Alcohol Awareness Week, he said it was important to reflect on the progress that had been made, but there was still much work to be done.

"I will continue to work closely with partners to ensure substance misuse services are further embedded into the wider criminal justice and health system in West Mercia, to ensure people get the support they need when they need it."