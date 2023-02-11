Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cops in Telford appeal for info after 'spike' in illegal use of off-road bikes

By David TooleyCrimePublished:

Police across Telford are appealing for information following a "spike" in the illegal use of off-road motorbikes.

Picture: Telford Police
Picture: Telford Police

Officers in the Brookside on Saturday issued pictures of unknown people riding off road bikes or quad bikes in Brookside.

PCSO Katy Balaam, of the local policing team in Brookside said although the faces are unclear the distinctive clothing could give a clue to who they are.

PCSO Balaam said: "Although we are unable to identify these individuals faces they are wearing quite distinctive clothing.

"Do you recognise them? Do you know where the bikes are stored?"

Anyone with information should email brookside.snt@westmercia.police.uk or call PCSO Balaam on 07814054228.

On Friday the policing team covering Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge said they would welcome any information following a spike in the illegal activity.

PCSO David Venus of the Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge local police team said the team "are mindful that there has been a spike in Illegal usage of off road bikes in the area.

"As a safer neighbourhood team we would welcome any information that will assist us in the disruption of this illegal and dangerous type of activity. Using motorcycles in this manner could cause serious injury or even death to a member of the public or the rider.

"It is important to understand that a public footpath or green space is not an area where any mechanically propelled vehicle can be used and will be actioned in accordance with the law."

PCSO Venus asked for information to be passed on to a resident's local policing team by using the Neighbourhood Matters website here: https://neighbourhoodmatters.co.uk/

Crime
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News