Cops in Telford appeal for info after 'spike' in illegal use of off-road bikes

Picture: Telford Police

Officers in the Brookside on Saturday issued pictures of unknown people riding off road bikes or quad bikes in Brookside.

PCSO Katy Balaam, of the local policing team in Brookside said although the faces are unclear the distinctive clothing could give a clue to who they are.

PCSO Balaam said: "Although we are unable to identify these individuals faces they are wearing quite distinctive clothing.

"Do you recognise them? Do you know where the bikes are stored?"

Anyone with information should email brookside.snt@westmercia.police.uk or call PCSO Balaam on 07814054228.

On Friday the policing team covering Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge said they would welcome any information following a spike in the illegal activity.

PCSO David Venus of the Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge local police team said the team "are mindful that there has been a spike in Illegal usage of off road bikes in the area.

"As a safer neighbourhood team we would welcome any information that will assist us in the disruption of this illegal and dangerous type of activity. Using motorcycles in this manner could cause serious injury or even death to a member of the public or the rider.

"It is important to understand that a public footpath or green space is not an area where any mechanically propelled vehicle can be used and will be actioned in accordance with the law."