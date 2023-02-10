Telford man admits controlling behaviour, assaulting and strangling partner

Callum Brough, aged 21, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court accused of several charges relating to offences against the same victim.

Brough, of Brands Farm Way, Randlay, Telford, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and strangulation. Dates of the offences range between February 28, 2021 and June 13 last year.

Mo Riaz, mitigating, told Judge Anthony Lowe that Brough had no previous convictions and asked for the case to be adjourned for pre-sentence reports.

Judge Lowe adjourned Brough's sentencing to March 7, telling him: "All options are open to the court."