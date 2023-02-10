Five people arrested on suspicion of assault after three suffer knife wounds in Telford

West Mercia Police officers were called to an address in Market Street, Oakengates, soon after 2am on Friday. Three people there had suffered superficial wounds, believed to have been caused by a knife.

They were taken to hospital to be checked over and have since been discharged.

Three men and two women were arrested on suspicion of assault. They have all been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “I understand that people may have been concerned about a large police presence in Oakengates this morning. However, I would like to offer my reassurance that we do not believe there was any risk to the wider public and those involved have suffered superficial injuries.

“Parts of the local area were closed for a short time this morning while police dealt with the incident and carried out their enquiries."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to email the Telford Reactive CID on DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk.