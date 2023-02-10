Oswestry's local policing team pounced in the town on Thursday after coming across it.
The police allege that the car was not covered for insurance, no tax had been paid on it, it did not have an MoT and it was associated with a provisional driver's licence. The driver was reported.
"Vehicle seized."
