Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cops swoop to take provisional licence holder's car off the road in Oswestry

By David TooleyOswestryCrimePublished:

Somebody's pride and joy has been loaded on the back of a truck by police who have taken it away.

Picture: Oswestry Police
Picture: Oswestry Police

Oswestry's local policing team pounced in the town on Thursday after coming across it.

The police allege that the car was not covered for insurance, no tax had been paid on it, it did not have an MoT and it was associated with a provisional driver's licence. The driver was reported.

A spokesman for Oswestry's safer neighbourhood team said: "SNT officers came across this vehicle today in Oswestry. Driver reported for no insurance, tax, MOT and a provisional licence.

"Vehicle seized."

Crime
News
Oswestry
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News