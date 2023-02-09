Telford driver who tore along country road at more than 100mph is banned

The A483 in North Wales near where James Bailey was caught speeding. Photo: Google

Llanelli Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday how 31-year-old James Bailey was clocked by a hand-held laser charging along the A483 in North Wales at 108mph.

Bailey was caught near the bridge over the Afon Bran between Llandovery to Beula in Camarthenshire, where the speed limit is 60mph.

The court was told that he was driving a VW Golf along the single carriageway road at high speed at 1.35pm on June 25 last year.

Bailey, of Barley Bank Meadow, Leegomery, was disqualified from driving for 28 days and had his licence endorsed after pleading guilty to speeding.