Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford driver who tore along country road at more than 100mph is banned

By David StubbingsLeegomeryCrimePublished:

A driver who tore along a country A-road at more than 100mph has been banned from driving.

The A483 in North Wales near where James Bailey was caught speeding. Photo: Google
The A483 in North Wales near where James Bailey was caught speeding. Photo: Google

Llanelli Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday how 31-year-old James Bailey was clocked by a hand-held laser charging along the A483 in North Wales at 108mph.

Bailey was caught near the bridge over the Afon Bran between Llandovery to Beula in Camarthenshire, where the speed limit is 60mph.

The court was told that he was driving a VW Golf along the single carriageway road at high speed at 1.35pm on June 25 last year.

Bailey, of Barley Bank Meadow, Leegomery, was disqualified from driving for 28 days and had his licence endorsed after pleading guilty to speeding.

He was also fined £535, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £214 and costs of £90.

Crime
News
Leegomery
Telford
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News