Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Burglar who broke into Sainsbury's in Shrewsbury is locked up

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A burglar who broke into a Sainsbury's shop has been locked up.

Sainsbury's Local in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google
Sainsbury's Local in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Nathan Sigley, aged 19, smashed his way into Sainsbury's Local in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, on the night of Monday, February 6. The automatic glass door has since been boarded up.

Sigley, who is from Shrewsbury but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of burglary with intent to steal. Sigley committed the offence while on supervision, and has previous convictions for similar offending.

Magistrates sentenced him to eight weeks in a young offenders' institute. Sigley must also pay a victim surcharge of £154.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News