Burglar who broke into Sainsbury's in Shrewsbury is locked up

Sainsbury's Local in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Nathan Sigley, aged 19, smashed his way into Sainsbury's Local in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, on the night of Monday, February 6. The automatic glass door has since been boarded up.

Sigley, who is from Shrewsbury but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of burglary with intent to steal. Sigley committed the offence while on supervision, and has previous convictions for similar offending.