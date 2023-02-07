Three-year road ban for man who drove tractor three times over drink-drive limit

The 36-month driving ban, and fine of more than £3,800, were imposed on Jack Evans at Welshpool Magistrates' Court last Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, of Borfa Green, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking - vehicle and property damage under £5,000, drink-driving and driving without a licence, in an incident that dates back to May 16 last year in Abermule.

Evans took a John Deere tractor and damaged it in an accident which also damaged fencing, gates and outbuildings at a farm.

He was later stopped and a breathalyser test recorded 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

At Welshpool Magistrates' Court, Evans was ordered to pay £3,836.56 compensation for vehicle taking and damage, as well as a 36-month driving ban for being over the limit.

He was told to undertake an 18-month community order, 200 hours of unpaid work, a 25-day rehabilitation requirement and pay £85 costs, while a 12-month obligatory driving disqualification for the vehicle taking will run alongside his three-year ban for drink-driving.