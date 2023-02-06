Notification Settings

West Mercia Police chief pledges to tackle crimes that matter most to the public

By Mark Andrews

West Mercia Police chief Pippa Mills today pledged to fight the crime that matters most to the public.

She said a recruitment drive had given her more officers available on the ground and that she was determined to make a difference.

Officer numbers for the force are expected to reach around 2,500 in the next year.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, the chief constable promised to target crime that has the most impact on people across the region.

Ms Mills said that the cost of living crisis had driven up thefts in Shropshire and that she recognised the impact it had on victims.

She said: “We now have better recording of statistics around anti-social behaviour, so that we’re now recording these as neighbourhood crimes. We’re targeting motor-vehicle crime, domestic burglary and rape with extra resources.

“These are the crimes which have been identified as major priorities.”

The police chief also said she was determined to deal with any corruption in the force after the recent jailing of Pc Rhett Wilson last month for abusing his position as a police officer by engaging in relations with victims of domestic violence.

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

