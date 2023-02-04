Telford driver who failed to stop after crash must pay more than £1,300

Holyhead Road, Snedshill, Telford. Picture: Google

Jason Rhodes, aged 34, crashed a Vauxhall Astra into another car in Holyhead Road, Snedshill, Telford, on June 19 last year.

Rhodes, of Shakespeare Way, Sutton Hill, Telford, was found guilty in his absence at Worcester Magistrates Court of driving without due care and attention, failing to report an accident, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.