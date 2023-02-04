Notification Settings

Telford driver who failed to stop after crash must pay more than £1,300

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrime

A driver who crashed his car into another and then drove off has been fined more than £850.

Holyhead Road, Snedshill, Telford. Picture: Google
Jason Rhodes, aged 34, crashed a Vauxhall Astra into another car in Holyhead Road, Snedshill, Telford, on June 19 last year.

Rhodes, of Shakespeare Way, Sutton Hill, Telford, was found guilty in his absence at Worcester Magistrates Court of driving without due care and attention, failing to report an accident, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

Magistrates fined him £864 and ordered for his driving licence to be endorsed with seven points. Rhodes must also pay £456 in other court costs.

