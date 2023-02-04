Telford drink driver fined and banned after being caught around the corner from his home

Alexandru Niculaie, aged 35, was caught in Woodside Avenue, Woodside, Telford - just around the corner from his home address in Woodrows.
A breath test found Niculaie, who committed the offence on December 7 last year, had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcg.
Niculaie, of Woodrows, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit, and failing to answer bail.
He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months. District Judge Steven Jonas also ordered Niculaie to pay £135 in court costs.