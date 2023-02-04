Telford drink driver fined and banned after being caught around the corner from his home

Woodside Avenue, Telford. Picture: Google

Alexandru Niculaie, aged 35, was caught in Woodside Avenue, Woodside, Telford - just around the corner from his home address in Woodrows.

A breath test found Niculaie, who committed the offence on December 7 last year, had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcg.

Niculaie, of Woodrows, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit, and failing to answer bail.