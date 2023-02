Jamie Larter, aged 31, was driving a Volkswagen Golf in Crowmere Road, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury on May 28 last year.

Larter, of Kynaston Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to driving without a license and driving without insurance.

As well as fining Larter, magistrates ordered for his license to be endorsed with six penalty points. Larter was also told to pay £110 in court costs.