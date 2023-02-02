Notification Settings

Faces of Telford duo jailed for stealing Audi at knifepoint and trying to rob KFC

By Megan JonesTelfordCrimePublished:

Police have released mugshots of the Telford duo whose failed attempt at robbing a KFC restaurant landed them four-and-a-half years in prison.

Frank Ivors, 48, and Steven Easthope, 29, were each jailed for 54 months

Steven Easthope, 29, of Willowfield, Telford, and Frank Ivors, 48, of Warrensway, Telford, were each jailed for 54 months at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday, February 1.

The court heard there was an "element of complete amateurish failure in these offences".

The duo had been involved in a series of offences at around 11pm on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

They threatened with a knife a member of the public who was filling up his Audi at the BP garage on Parkway in Madeley, before stealing his car.

The pair then drove to the nearby KFC, where Easthope brandished a knife at a member of staff and demanded money from the till.

The cashier refused and the pair took off before being arrested by police.

Ivors, who was driving, was found to be over the legal alcohol limit and had no licence or insurance.

Detective Constable Rachael Shirley, said “We’re pleased with the sentences handed to Easthope and Ivors who are both clearly violent and dangerous individuals and pleased the pair are behind bars where they cannot cause more harm to our communities.”

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

