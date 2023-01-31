Man who caused distress to traders banned from shops in Oswestry

Chrissie Price. Picture: West Mercia Police

Christopher (Chrissie) Price, from Willows Crescent, West Felton, Oswestry, has been handed a two year Criminal Behaviour Order by Telford Magistrates Court following an application from West Mercia Police.

A spokesman for the police said; "The CBO was issued on Thursday January 12 at Telford Magistrates’ court and prohibits Price from loitering or entering a number of shops in Oswestry and also speaks to his behaviour and actions when addressed by shop staff or their security staff.

"The CBO was granted following an application by us due to Price causing a significant amount of distress and harassment to local retailers and residents within the town of Oswestry."

Insp Claire Greenaway-Evans from the Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “I hope Price being issued this CBO will be welcome news to reassure the public and retail premises that we will take positive action to make our communities safer. This is further evidence that the police and the courts will hold you accountable for your actions and that our communities will not stand idly by while you harass and try to intimidate.”

Price will have the following restrictions placed on him as part of his CBO he is prohibited from entering or loitering outside any Boots, M and Co, Wilkinson, Poundland and Sports Direct retail premises within the town of Oswestry in Shropshire.