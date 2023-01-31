Notification Settings

Cash and jewellery stolen in burglary at Wem property

By Dominic Robertson

Cash and jewellery were taken in a burglary at a property in Wem.

Aston Road, Wem. Photo:Google.

Police and Community Support Officer for Wem, Jamie Robinson, has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

He said: "We are appealing to the Wem town community for information following a burglary at a home on Aston Road, Wem.

"The burglary happened between 4.30pm and 9pm on Friday, January 27.

"The offender or offenders forced entry to the home via a conservatory and rear internal door.

"An amount of cash and jewellery were stolen from the address.

"Anyone with any information about the incident or those who may be in possession of CCTV or video doorbell footage is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 00627_I_27012023."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Dominic Robertson

