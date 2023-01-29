Notification Settings

Dead rabbits, rats and bird left at home by alleged stalker, court told

Dead rabbits, rats and birds were allegedly sent to the home of two people as part of a stalking campaign, a court has heard.

Cannock Magistrates Court
Steven Marsh is accused of stalking involving serious alarm or distress by frequently leaving or sending dead animals to an address during 2021.

The 45-year-old, of The Oval, Stafford, is accused of sending letters to three people and a county council that contained false allegations.

The charge also includes details of incidents between August and October 2021 involving dead animals at his alleged victims' home. These include tying a dead rabbit to a gate, leaving three dead rates and tacks outside and a house brick.

Prosecutors also allege he sent a dead bird, cause two unwanted food deliveries to be made and sent pieces of liver, incidents, they say, "amounted to stalking causing serious alarm or distress, which had a substantial adverse effect on their usual day-to-day activities".

Marsh, who appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court on Friday, has been released on bail until his next appearance at Stafford Crown Court on February 27.

