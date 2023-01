A police speed camera van. Picture: @TelfordCops

Officers with Telford Police's South Safer Neighbourhood Team took to the streets with partners on Friday in a bid to improve road safety.

A spokesman for Telford Police said: "The South SNT have been working with partners today to improve road safety.

"In total 10 drivers will be reported for speeding offences and in excess of 50 tax offences have been identified."