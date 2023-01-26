Stolen quad bike with tracker is returned to owner by police

Police are appealing for information after stolen quad bike was returned to its owner

Officers say a red Suzuki quad bike was stolen from an outbuilding of a farm on the B4373 between Linley Green and Broseley between 5pm on Saturday and 10.30am the next day.

Luckily, the bike was fitted with a tracker, which enabled police to locate the vehicle and return it to the owner.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team via email, at bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00193_I_22012023.