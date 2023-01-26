Notification Settings

Stolen quad bike with tracker is returned to owner by police

By Megan JonesTelfordCrimePublished:

A stolen quad bike which was fitted with a tracker has been returned by police to its owner near Broseley.

Police are appealing for information after stolen quad bike was returned to its owner
Officers say a red Suzuki quad bike was stolen from an outbuilding of a farm on the B4373 between Linley Green and Broseley between 5pm on Saturday and 10.30am the next day.

Luckily, the bike was fitted with a tracker, which enabled police to locate the vehicle and return it to the owner.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team via email, at bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00193_I_22012023.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Broseley
Telford
