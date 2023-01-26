Distinctive Ford Mustang damaged on library car park

Officers in Broseley are investigating an incident of criminal damage after the windscreen of the car was damaged outside the town's library.
The vehicle, a distinctive green Mustang, was parked outside Broseley Library for nine days, between Sunday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 24.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team at bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk
Witnesses can also pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org