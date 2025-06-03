Police seek dashcam footage after van sheds load on Telford roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Police posted their appeal on social media, saying the incident had taken place earlier today, on the Beverly Roundabout at Ketley.

Officers said they had cleared roof tiles which were left on the roundabout, causing disruption to drivers.

Police have appealed for dash-cam footage of the incident. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

They said: "At approximately 12.50pm today, June 3, a flatbed van shed an insecure load, leaving debris of roof tiles in the road on the Beverly roundabout, causing disruption.

"The road was closed and cleared by Officers and PCSOs.

Some of the tiles cleared up by the officers. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

"If you were in the area at this time and have dashcam footage, please could you email it in to lindsy.lloyd@westmercia.police.uk

"It is important to remember, when carrying loads that they are secure to prevent dangers to other road users."

