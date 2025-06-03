Telford man, 55, who damaged woman's car wing mirror is ordered to pay compensation
A man who damaged a wing mirror on a woman’s car has been ordered to pay compensation.
Darren Leek, aged 55, caused £50 of damage when he committed the offence in Telford on August 6 last year.
Leek, of Cedar Close, Overdale, Telford, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage.