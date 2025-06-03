Telford man, 55, who damaged woman's car wing mirror is ordered to pay compensation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Darren Leek, aged 55, caused £50 of damage when he committed the offence in Telford on August 6 last year.

Leek, of Cedar Close, Overdale, Telford, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage.