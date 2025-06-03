Woman arrested after motorcyclist seriously injured in Albrighton crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which involved a Mini and a motorbike, at around 5.10pm yesterday - Monday, June 2, on Rushey Lane in Albrighton.

In a statement the force said that the motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

It added that a woman, 59, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and failing to stop at a road traffic accident.

She remains in custody.

A spokesman for the police said: "We’d like to hear from anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage, of the collision itself or either of the vehicles in the minutes before it.

"Please contact PC Sarjant by emailing john.sarjant1@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 00349_i of 2 June."