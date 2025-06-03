Wem drug driver, 24, caught under influence of cannabis to be sentenced next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Owen Lear-Jones, aged 24, drove a black Ford Focus on Lowe Hill Road, Wem - the street where he lives - on January 18 this year.

A drug test found he had 8.9 micrograms of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg.