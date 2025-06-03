'He is here and is staying with me' - What woman accused of killing her husband told his girlfriend as he lay lifeless in her kitchen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amy Pugh, aged 34, is accused of killing Kyle Pugh in the kitchen of her home in Aston Drive, Newport, in March 2022.

Mrs Pugh denies murder and has told Stafford Crown Court that she found Mr Pugh, who was 29 when he died, hanging from her back door from his belt.

Under cross-examination on Monday (June 2), the jury heard how Mrs Pugh had claimed to have moved her husband's lifeless body into the kitchen and attempted to resuscitate him.

But the jury had previously heard how Mrs Pugh had called her father three times after she said she discovered Mr Pugh at the back door to home in Aston Drive, hanging from his belt, before calling the ambulance service.

Mr Julian Evans KC asked Mrs Pugh why she had called her father but not the ambulance service.

She said: “Because I panicked, I was hysterical and I was doing other things like trying to get the belt off, so that's why I called my dad.”

He asked her what time she discovered her husband at the back door.

She said it was just before she called her father at around 8.45pm.