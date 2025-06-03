Police attend property in Oswestry as a man is found dead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said the incident happened in Lloyd Street in Oswestry at around 6:30am today (Tuesday, June 3).

The force's spokesperson said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The incident happened in Lloyd Street, Oswestry. Photo: Google

A report is currently being prepared for the coroner.

Due to police contact with the man shortly before his death the matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, which is standard procedure.