Jailed: Newport High Street knifeman stabbed grieving man who had just been at friend's funeral

David Salmon, aged 49, knifed the man in the arm in High Street, Newport, piercing through his clothing and leaving a 2cm laceration.

Salmon's victim told how he now avoids going out after the horror attack on May 30, 2021. Judge Paul Glenn said that Salmon had "not been deterred" from serious violence after he was jailed for 32 months for an attack in 2009.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that there had been an argument over someone touching a woman which flared up twice in quick succession. The second time, Salmon was described as "lunging" towards the victim with the knife a number of times. Judge Glenn described Salmon as going on a "revenge mission" to attack the victim.

CCTV of the incident was shown to the court. In an interview with the probation service, Salmon said he did not mean the stab the victim, a claim which Judge Glenn described as "a ridiculous assertion".

The victim said in an impact statement that he had earlier been attending a friend's memorial. He said he now avoids going out, and at least "thinks twice" before going. "I didn't deserve what happened," he said.

Salmon, of The Dale, Church Aston, near Newport, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place. The court was told that Salmon had an "extensive" record of offending, with 38 convictions dating back to 1985.

Paul Smith, mitigating, said that Salmon acknowledges he has a problem with alcohol and said he will not drink again. "It was the first time he had drank for many years," said Mr Smith. "His memory of the incident is very sketchy. That is the effect that alcohol has."

Judge Glenn told Salmon: "This was a very serious offence. You went off looking for more trouble. You stabbed him in the arm. It has left a scar. I suspect the psychological effect has been more significant.

"Knife crime is a source of serious public concern. You chose to take it [the knife] out and put it to use.

"The significant offence in 2009 has not deterred you from serious violence."