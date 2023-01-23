Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Vandals in £13,000 attacks on broadband installations near Oswestry

By David TooleyOswestryCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Vandals have caused £13,000 damage to broadband installations near Oswestry.

Wiring has been damaged: Photo: Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team.
Wiring has been damaged: Photo: Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Police say a number of incidents have occurred over the last four weeks where damage has been done to the wiring of equipment in the Selattyn area.

PCSO David Hughes, of Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "A number of incidents have occurred over the last four weeks where damage has been done to broadband installations by damaging the wiring.

"The estimated cost to repair is the region of £13,000."

Picture: Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team

Police add that damage to the infrastructure "only denies residents which may include those who are isolated and vulnerable".

They ask anyone with information to call 101 and use the reference number 00297_I_20112023.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Oswestry
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News