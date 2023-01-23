Vandals in £13,000 attacks on broadband installations near Oswestry

Wiring has been damaged: Photo: Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Police say a number of incidents have occurred over the last four weeks where damage has been done to the wiring of equipment in the Selattyn area.

PCSO David Hughes, of Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "A number of incidents have occurred over the last four weeks where damage has been done to broadband installations by damaging the wiring.

"The estimated cost to repair is the region of £13,000."

Picture: Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team

Police add that damage to the infrastructure "only denies residents which may include those who are isolated and vulnerable".

They ask anyone with information to call 101 and use the reference number 00297_I_20112023.

Criminal Damage in Selattyn. A number of incidents have occurred over the last four weeks where damage has been done to broadband installations by damaging the wiring. The estimated cost to repair is the region of 13K.

Any info: 101 incident: 00297_I_20112023. pic.twitter.com/zWOe9fa2pa — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) January 21, 2023