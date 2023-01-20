Drug dealer threatened to behead officers and smashed up cars in Shrewsbury police station rampage

The Shrewsbury police station car park. Picture: Google

Three officers suffered "significant injuries" when Cain Moore went to Shrewsbury police station in Monkmoor with a foot-long machete and unleashed his temper.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard the 18-year-old was smashing windows on vehicles in the car park when an officer went out to see what was going on.

Moore advanced "aggressively", and told officers "I'll kill you," and threatened to decapitate them, prosecutor Giles Pengelly told the court on Thursday. Moore smashed a reception window as staff tried to protect themselves from him.

That incident, on November 14 last year, came just a week after Moore was caught in Shrewsbury with a "nasty-looking Rambo knife" concealed down his trousers. The weapon was 2ft long.

Moore, of Clive Green, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to threatening a person with an offensive weapon, affray and six counts of criminal damage.

He was also at court to be sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis. He was spotted dealing near Cineworld in Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury on February 20, 2021. As well as the drugs, Moore had £995 in cash in his possession. He was 16 at the time of the drugs offences.

Stephen Scully, mitigating, said that Moore was homeless at the time of his drug dealing offences, and was using money he made for food. He added that Moore's offending had "clearly passed the custody threshold".

Judge Peter Barrie sentenced Moore to four-and-a-half years in a young offenders' institute.

Talking about Moore's rampage at the police station, Judge Barrie said: "It was an act of extremely serious violence. You went to the police station armed with a machete.

"You attacked police officers in the course of their duty. Three officers suffered significant injuries.