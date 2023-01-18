'Sex addict' got underage girl to send explicit images and asked to meet in hotel

Jamie Stevenson and the girl came into contact on an adult website

Jamie Stevenson, aged 26, asked the 15-year-old "when can we have sex?" when they were messaging on Whatsapp.

Stevenson said he had a sex addiction and was smoking cannabis when he carried out his offending, which happened during the first Covid pandemic lockdown in June 2020.

Sara Beddow, prosecuting, told Telford Magistrates Court a conversation that was started between Stevenson and the girl, from Telford, was of a sexual nature, and continued despite Stevenson finding out her age.

"He asked her to meet him," said Miss Beddow. "He offered to send taxis and suggested they meet in hotels."

The girl sent two explicit images to Stevenson, to which he replied with a lewd comment about her virginity, before asking when they could have sex.

The content was found when the girl's phone was checked by adults, and Stevenson was arrested. He told police he has an addiction to sex and smoked cannabis. He said his behaviour was out of character.

Stevenson, of Bristol Road, Selly Oak, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child.

His defence advocate said Stevenson and the girl came into contact on an adult website. The court was also told that the girl was selling images of herself.

District Judge Marcus Waite told Stevenson: "You spent a month exchanging explicit sexual messages with her. You asked for images. You suggested meeting up. You did that knowing perfectly well what her age was.

"In interview, you accepted what you had done, and said you were drinking heavily at the time. You said you were sorry and felt ashamed. You are off work and are no longer in your long-term relationship."

The judge handed Stevenson a six-month jail sentence, suspended for two years. Stevenson was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days, including a sexual offenders programme. He must pay £185 in prosecution costs.

The district judge added: "This is not a lenient sentence. If you had any previous convictions, this would be going to crown court. This is at the upper limit of sentencing for this court.

"This will be an arduous order that will hang over you for the next two years."