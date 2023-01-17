Pictured: Violent baby-faced County Lines trio who dealt crack and heroin in Oswestry

From left: Chase Kilty was jailed for three years; Lewis Stewart was jailed for five years; Harry Wright was jailed for seven years

Chase Kilty, Lewis Stewart and Harry Wright were jailed for a combined 15 years for their part in 'Operation Boris', a drug supply line running heroin and crack cocaine from Liverpool to Oswestry.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how the trio, all of no fixed abode, were "trusted lieutenants" in the County Lines operation, carrying out vicious attacks and the exploiting of young people and vulnerable adults.

One of the most shocking offences was one of Wright's, when he launched at a man for having the audacity to challenge him over openly dealing drugs in the middle of Oswestry town centre.

Wright, the court heard, struck the man in the head twice, watched him bleeding and then walked away. His victim was found and rushed to hospital. He needed stitches to a five-inch laceration to his face and treatment for "significant" blood loss.

Kilty and Stewart had been previously sentenced for conspiracy to wound a female drug addict.

The gang's involvement in the line ran from July 2018 to February 2020. They dealt drugs in the street in Oswestry, met in Liverpool with leaders of the operation and sent bulk messages to customers to try and sell them their next batch of Class A drugs.