Two charged over attempted burglary

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished:

Police say two men have been charged after a burglary.

Police said two men had been charged in relation to the incident at Tibberton

PC Rich Edward from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team, said the men had been arrested and charged following an incident at a home in Tibberton.

He said they had been called after two people smashed a window at the property, on January 13, went inside and started searching.

They were disturbed and fled the scene.

Two men were subsequently arrested in Telford, and were charged with burglary with intent to steal and remanded in custody.

PC Edward said the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team would now be conducting reassurance patrols in the area.

