Investigation launched as serious house fire in Wolverhampton treated as arson

The fire at a home on Sweetman Street in Whitmore Reans

Fire chiefs said the occupants of the home managed to escape the property before crews arrived

More than 40 firefighters battled the flames at a home in Sweetman Street in the Whitmore Reans area of the city.

Four neighbouring homes were evacuated as the blaze took hold.

West Midlands Police confirmed the incident was being treated as arson. It broke out at around 3.40am, crews said.

Wolverhampton fire: investigators work their way into the house on Sweetman Street to work out the source of the fire. pic.twitter.com/MP3gSOocCU — Daniel Walton (@FreelanceDanny) January 10, 2023

Crews battled the flames but the blaze has left severe damage to the property with the roof completely collapsed in.

Motorists were urged of disruption in the area and told to find alternative routes.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called just before 3.40am to a house fire on Sweetman Street, Wolverhampton.

"The fire seriously damaged the property, but no one was injured.

"It is being treated as arson, and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat chat quoting log 336 of 10 January.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said earlier this morning: "Just after 3.30am on Tuesday, we were alerted to a severe house fire in Wolverhampton.

"Two fire engines and two 4x4 brigade response vehicles initially responded to Sweetman Street in Whitmore Reans, with the first of our crews arriving three minutes after being mobilised. Three further fire engines were then also deployed.

"Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reels and main jets to tackle the blaze, which affected all of the two-storey mid-terraced building.

"A number of occupants are believed to have got themselves out of the property before we arrived. Occupants of four neighbouring homes were also evacuated for safety.

"By around 7am, when the fire was confirmed to be out and everyone had been accounted for, we started to scale down our resources at the scene.

"As of 9.15am, one fire engine remained at the scene and our fire investigators were working with police colleagues to establish the circumstances."