Teenage murderers who stabbed man to death on Telford footpath finally named

Rough Park in Telford where the murder of Peter Cairns, inset, took place

Peter Cairns, 26, was fatally stabbed on June 11, 2021, after getting into an argument with the three boys who were on their way to a pre-arranged fight with another group of youths in the Woodside area of Telford.

Following a ruling by Mr Justice Spencer, the defendants’ anonymity has been lifted and they can be named as Leo Pickford, Ronnie Bevan and Archie Pestridge.

They were sentenced to a combined total of 37 years in custody on July 15 last year, for the murder of Mr Cairns.

Pickford, aged 16, who pleaded guilty, received an 11-year sentence.

Bevan, aged 15, and Pestridge, 16, pleaded not guilty and were convicted after a trial, both received sentences of 13 years.

The victim and his friend were fixing a moped on Rough Park Way, Telford, when the teenagers approached them.

There was a verbal altercation before the three produced weapons, one of which was a kitchen knife that was used to stab Peter in the chest.

He died later in hospital.

Police said the victim had no connections to gang activity whatsoever, and gave the boys no cause to attack him.

Mr Cairns’s father, John, was pleased the court ruling had been made.

“I am happy that they can be named because they have been hiding behind a cloak of anonymity,” he said. “Everyone knows Peter’s name but not those who murdered him.”

He said the family was still trying to come to terms with his son’s murder.

“We are taking one day at a time and, of course, Christmas is particularly difficult.”

Mr Cairns’ friend, who was also injured during the altercation, was able to make a full recovery.

Following the nine-week trial and sentencing in 2022, Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, who led the investigation, said: “Peter was a good man, who had recently lost his job.

“As a sign of the man that he was, he picked himself up and got straight back out there to find himself work. That is exactly what he had been doing the day he was murdered.”

“During the evening on June 11 last year (2021), he went out to ride a moped with his best friend.

“It was during that time Peter and his friend were confronted by a gang of school-aged children, who were armed and on their way to a fight with another gang from another part of Telford.

“It was during this confrontation that Peter and his friend were attacked, where Peter sadly lost his life after receiving a fatal stab wound to the chest.”

He added: “Peter was an innocent man. For those who revel in the idea of being part of such a gang I would say this – there is no glory in gang activity. An innocent man has lost his life and his family now have to face that loss for the rest of their lives.