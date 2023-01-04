Police appeal for information after burglars raid farm near Telford

Offenders forced entry to an outbuilding and stole a Stihl leaf blower, hedge trimmer and a hand held drill from the farm at Beckbury.

PCSO Steven Breese said; "We are appealing to the village of Beckbury community for information following a burglary at a farm

"The burglary happened between 4am and 4.30am on December 29, 2022.

PCSO Breese added that offenders forced entry to an outbuilding.

"A Stihl Leaf Blower, hedge trimmer and a hand held drill were among the items stolen from the farm."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00126_i_29122022

If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police say security tips and advice can be found on on the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk

For more information please contact me or PCSO Steven Breese on 07816237845 OR email sa.snt@westmercia.police.uk