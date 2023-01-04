Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford paedophile admits trying to talk to young girls and sending explicit content

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished:

A paedophile has admitted trying to engage in sexual communication with children and trying to get a child to view an explicit act.

Michael Pugh, aged 40, pleaded guilty to three offences when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week.

During December 2019 he was in communication with two people, one he believed to be a 12-year-old girl and another he understood to be a girl aged 13. Pugh also sent one account an image of himself carrying out a sexual act.

Pugh, of Hayes Road, Arleston, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and one charge of attempting to cause a child under 13 to watch an image of sexual activity.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. He will be sentenced on January 27 back at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Pugh was ordered to attend his nearest police station and sign onto the Sex Offenders' Register.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News