Telford paedophile admits trying to talk to young girls and sending explicit content

Michael Pugh, aged 40, pleaded guilty to three offences when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week.

During December 2019 he was in communication with two people, one he believed to be a 12-year-old girl and another he understood to be a girl aged 13. Pugh also sent one account an image of himself carrying out a sexual act.

Pugh, of Hayes Road, Arleston, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and one charge of attempting to cause a child under 13 to watch an image of sexual activity.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. He will be sentenced on January 27 back at Shrewsbury Crown Court.