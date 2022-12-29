Third man arrested on suspicion of murdering footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham

Cody Fisher. Photo: Stourbridge FC

The 23-year-old "gifted" footballer was fatally stabbed on the dance floor of The Crane nightclub on Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before midnight.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in London just before 3am on Thursday, with police still urging anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Two others arrested on suspicion of murder – a 22-year-old in Birmingham and a 21-year-old in London – remain in police custody, the force confirmed.

Meanwhile four other people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Two were held in London on Wednesday with two more on Thursday.

A post mortem held on Wednesday confirmed the 23-year-old footballer died of a stab wound and a knife has been recovered as part of the investigation.

Police have applied to Birmingham City Council for The Crane's licence to be reviewed with immediate measures put in place to ensure public safety, with the hearing due on Friday. A planned event on New Year's Eve has already been cancelled by the venue.

DCI Ian Ingram, leading the investigation, said: “We now have seven people in custody and continue to build a picture of the events that led to the tragic loss of this young man’s life.

“People are continuing to come forward with information, but I still want to hear from anyone who has not yet got in touch with us.

“If you have footage that we have not yet seen, or you know what may have happened in the lead up to Boxing Day’s awful events, I’d urge you to do the right thing and speak to us right now.

“We are determined to get answers and justice for Cody’s friends and family, and won’t stop until that happens.

“We are keeping them updated with developments as they happen, and continue to support them through this awful time.”

A post on Stourbridge FC's website, where the 23-year-old played, said the club was "deeply saddened" and offered condolences to Cody's family and friends.

Cody had also played for Stratford Town FC and Bromsgrove Sporting, and had been signed to Pro Vision sports management.