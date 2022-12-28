Tributes paid to 'gifted and talented' footballer killed in Boxing Day nightclub stabbing

Cody Fisher playing in a Stourbridge FC v Eastleigh game in 2019

Cody Fisher, 23, was killed at Crane nightclub in Digbeth while out with friends.

Despite efforts to save Mr Fisher, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called to the scene.

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation but detectives are yet to make any arrests.

Steve Beech, from Willenhall, was marketing manager at Stourbridge FC in 2019 when Cody played for the club.

He said: "He was a very quiet lad but very articulate. "He was a gifted and talented footballer.

"He always had a smile on his face and was very popular on the circuit.

Crane nightclub in Digbeth

"I was out and about when I heard what had happened from one of Stourbridge's former players.

"I was deeply saddened and shocked. I want to offer condolences to his family.

"Too many incidents like this are happening up and down the country – it's ruining too many lives. It needs to be addressed as soon as possible."

Cody Fisher. Photo: Stourbridge FC

A post on Stourbridge FC's website said the club was "deeply saddened" and offered condolences to Cody's family and friends.

It continued: "Cody was brought in by then manager Ian Long early in the 2019/20 season and he made nine appearances (seven and two sub appearances) during his six months with the club, including starting our Emirates FA Cup 1st Round tie at home to Eastleigh that ended in a 2 - 2 draw.

"Cody also played for Bromsgrove Sporting and Stratford Town, having been with Birmingham City as a youngster.

"Sadly, this is our second experience of losing a young former player in these dreadful circumstances.

"We would like to remind those living locally that a knife surrender bin was installed in Duke Street, Stourbridge in August 2022 with the support of the family of Ryan Passey to enable people to dispose of knives, blades and other dangerous objects safely. There are over 20 of these now in locations throughout the West Midlands."

Ryan Passey, 24, died from a single fatal wound to the heart during a night out at Chicago's in Stourbridge in 2017.

Cody had also played for Stratford Town FC and Bromsgrove Sporting, and had been signed to Pro Vision sports management.

An upcoming game involving the two clubs is expected to be held in tribute to Cody, with a minute's silence before kick-off.

Police are asking the public to report any information or submit any videos and pictures they may have of the night via an online portal on the force's Twitter feed.

Neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area over the coming days to offer reassurance.

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: “This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are with his friends and family today.

“We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time. While we’ve spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened.

“We believe that the victim was approached by a group of people, and was then stabbed, so we’re working hard to identify all of those involved.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via live chat on the police force's website, quoting log 3792 of December 26.