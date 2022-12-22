Notification Settings

Man arrested as police investigate spate of thefts in south Shropshire

By David TooleyBishop's CastleCrimePublished:

Police are warning of a spike in burglaries in the south Shropshire area, with most of them being tools, trailers and quad bikes from farms.

Officers in Bishop's Castle say that an arrest has been made after an investigation was launched following a series of rural burglaries across Shropshire and Powys during November and December.

A spokesman for Bishop's Castle safer neighbourhood team said: "December has seen another spike in burglaries for the area, these have predominantly been tools, trailers and quad bikes from farms."

He said an investigation was launched by the serious acquisitive crime team, based at Shrewsbury, following a series of rural burglaries being committed across Shropshire and Powys during November and December, and enquires continue.

Shropshire councillor Ruth Houghton said: "There have been a number of thefts, please be vigilant and keep homes and outbuildings secure."

Recent recorded crimes include a black Yamaha motorcycle, a red Kawasaki motorcycle and two chainsaws being stolen from Lydbury North on December 5.

A Blue Land Rover 90 was stolen from farmyard in Horderley on December 12 and a workshop in Clun was broken into on December 2, where a quad bike and tools stolen.

A Shropshire man has been remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on a charge of conspiracy to commit burglary at properties across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Andrew Baker, 34, of Wilkinson Avenue, Broseley, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on December 16 where magistrates decided to remand him in custody to appear at Shrewsbury for a trial preparation hearing pencilled in for January 16.

