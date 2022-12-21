Police officer sacked over 'flirtatious messages' to crime victims

PC Andrew Hope has been dismissed for gross misconduct

PC Andrew Hope, 27, who had been based in Telford & Wrekin, was dismissed after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

He had faced allegations of gross misconduct after being accused of having inappropriate communication with two women he had met through the course of his duties.

Both women were victims of crime.

The IOPC said that during July 2019, the officer was alleged to have sent "unprofessional and flirtatious messages" to a woman, an assault victim, using his work mobile phone.

He was also accused of sending her an improper image and attempting to conceal the nature of the contact by switching the conversation on to social media.

Also in February and March 2021, he was alleged to have sent "unprofessional and flirtatious messages" using his work mobile phone to another woman, a victim of domestic abuse.

A separate allegation related to him downloading a sexually explicit image on to his work mobile, without a policing purpose.

At a police disciplinary hearing before a legally qualified, independent chair, it was determined yesterday that PC Hope, had breached police Standards of Professional Behaviour for authority, respect and courtesy; duties and responsibilities; honesty and integrity; and discreditable conduct.

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “Abuse of position for sexual purpose is a form of serious corruption. Cases such as these have the real potential to impact on public confidence in the police. At the outset of their service, it is made clear to officers that it is unacceptable to have or seek inappropriate and unprofessional contact with members of the public who they deal with through their professional duties.

“PC Hope’s messages indicate that he was attempting to instigate inappropriate relationships with two women who were victims of crime, which is clearly contrary to both force policy and police guidance on maintaining professional boundaries. Following a gross misconduct hearing it has been determined that he should be dismissed without notice. He will also be added to the police barred list, preventing him from future employment with the service.”

The IOPC investigation began in June 2021 following a referral from West Mercia Police about the officer’s conduct.

The IOPC said its investigators interviewed the officer and analysed his work account and phones.