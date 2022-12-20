Murder inquiry: Inquest opens into nightclub boss's death in A5 crash

The crash happened on the the bridge over the Ceiriog river, on the M5 near the Gledrid roundabout. Photo: Google.

Robert James Mills, aged 49, was involved in a road crash on the A5, near the Gledrid roundabout in Chirk, on December 2 this year.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of Mr Mills, from Minsterley.

A hearing at Shirehall was told Mr Mills was pronounced dead at the scene, and enquiries are being carried out by police. His body was identified by police officers using photo ID.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to a date next year.

After the crash happened, police said that at around 7pm on December 2, officers received reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the A5 near the Gledrid Roundabout, on a night of heavy fog in the area.

A black Nissan Qashqai collided head-on with a Nissan Juke on the bridge over the Ceiriog river. The Qashqai was travelling south on the A5.

Mr Mills was driving the Juke.

The Qashqai driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and remained there while under arrest on suspicion of murder.

West Mercia Police said at the time that road conditions were "poor", with heavy fog reported in the area.

North Wales Police added that the A5 was closed between the Gledrid and Halton Roundabouts in both directions, with traffic diverted via Chirk.