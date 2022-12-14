Notification Settings

Thief drove off without paying for fuel twice in a week

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished:

A thief who drove away from petrol stations without paying for fuel twice in a week has been handed a suspended prison term.

Andrew Baker, aged 34, stole more than £160 of diesel from stations in Shifnal and Telford.

He first drove off without paying for £80.15 worth of fuel from a station in Shifnal on October 6 this year. Then, on October 12, he took £88.72 of diesel from a Telford petrol station.

Baker, of Wilkinson Avenue, Broseley, pleaded guilty to two counts of making off without payment.

He was handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for six months. Baker was also ordered to pay the money back for the fuel he stole.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

