Thief drove off without paying for fuel twice in a week

Andrew Baker, aged 34, stole more than £160 of diesel from stations in Shifnal and Telford.

He first drove off without paying for £80.15 worth of fuel from a station in Shifnal on October 6 this year. Then, on October 12, he took £88.72 of diesel from a Telford petrol station.

Baker, of Wilkinson Avenue, Broseley, pleaded guilty to two counts of making off without payment.