Telford man, 19, jailed for domestic abuse against female victim

By Eleanor LawsonPublished:

A 19-year-old Telford man has been jailed for domestic abuse and given a 10-year restraining order against his victim.

Alex Millar, 19, has been jailed for offences including domestic abuse and arson with intent to endanger life
Alex Millar, 19, has been jailed for offences including domestic abuse and arson with intent to endanger life

Alex Millar of Gleneagles Close, Sutton Hill, was jailed for his controlling and coercive behaviour, and sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on December 6 to 30 months in prison.

Millar also pleaded guilty in July to arson with intent to endanger life in a separate incident and received a 20-month sentence, totalling four years and two months for all offences, which will run consecutively.

Detective Constable Izzy Broxton said: “Millar has received a substantial custodial sentence which reflects his appalling behaviour towards the victim and wider public.

“I hope that the victim in this case can now move forward with her life feeling that Millar has got the sentence he deserves. Her bravery in coming forward and supporting a prosecution has enabled us to get this conviction and I praise her for determination and courage.

“We will act on all reports made and offer our full support to anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic abuse. As this case shows both we, the police, and the courts take any reports very seriously.”

For details of how to report any concerns about domestic abuse visit westmercia.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/support-organisations/. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

