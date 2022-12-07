Notification Settings

Burglary reported after males break window at home near Telford

By Megan JonesShifnalCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for information after burglars broke a window at a home near Telford.

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a home near Telford

Police in Sheriffhales are appealing for information after three males broke a window at a dwelling.

The burglary occurred between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on Friday, December 2 on Church Lane in Sheriffhales.

The suspects have been described as three males, wearing all black with scarves around their faces and woolly hats.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 590 of 02122022.

Information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org.

