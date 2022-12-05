Animal faeces thrown over cars in puzzling outbreak of anti social behaviour

Officers say they don't know why the behaviour as started, but it includes a traffic cone being thrown onto one of the residents' driveways in a village close to the south Shropshire border.

Residents in Brimfield, Herefordshire, near Tenbury Wells, were told that there have been two incidents over the last week in the Wyston Lane, Wyston Avenue area.

Leominster police officer Adam Stobbart said: "It is not clear as to why this behaviour has started but it is disgusting to find for anyone."

He added that Leominster Safer Neighbourhood Team will be increasing patrols in the area.