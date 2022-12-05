Notification Settings

Animal faeces thrown over cars in puzzling outbreak of anti social behaviour

By David Tooley

Police increased patrols in a village after receiving reports of cat litter, animal faeces, sawdust and sand being thrown at or over parked cars.

Officers say they don't know why the behaviour as started, but it includes a traffic cone being thrown onto one of the residents' driveways in a village close to the south Shropshire border.

Residents in Brimfield, Herefordshire, near Tenbury Wells, were told that there have been two incidents over the last week in the Wyston Lane, Wyston Avenue area.

Leominster police officer Adam Stobbart said: "It is not clear as to why this behaviour has started but it is disgusting to find for anyone."

He added that Leominster Safer Neighbourhood Team will be increasing patrols in the area.

He added: "But can all residents be extra vigilant at this time and if you have any concerns over similar behaviour, persons in the area or information that may help the police to identify person(s) involved, please contact the police on 101 or Leominster.snt@westmercia.police.uk

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

